Woman posing as SP ‘dupes’ youth over job promise

November 02, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

A woman, who allegedly impersonated a district Superintendent of Police (SP), deceived a youth by promising him a job in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.

The woman who met the victim hailing from Gudivada in Krishna district on a social media platform allegedly told him that she was the SP and promised him a job in the Secretariat. She asked him to send money and the victim transferred about ₹50,000 to a bank account.

The victim realised that he was cheated after the phone of the woman was found switched off. The victim lodged a complaint with the Gudivada police on Tuesday. Investigation is on.