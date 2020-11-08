Woman police constable ‘murdered’ by husband

A 26-year-old woman police constable was allegedly murdered by her husband at her residence at Police Quarters at Nakkapalle in Visakhapatnam district in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused also allegedly tried to disguise the murder as a suicide.

The deceased was identified as Ch. Durga Bhavani (26) of Payakaraopeta mandal, who worked as a receptionist at Nakkapalle police station. She lived at Police Quarters, just opposite the police station.

According to preliminary information, late on Friday night, there was a fight between Durga Bhavani and her husband Ch Simhadri after which Simhadri allegedly strangled Durga Bhavani to death. However, in the morning, he tried to disguise it as a suicide and informed the police as well as family members that Durga Bhavani ended her life by hanging herself.

However, after a tip-off, police ascertained that it was a murder. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

It was learnt that Simhadri and Bhavani were married 12 years ago. The couple has two children aged 11 and nine.

Nakkapalle police have registered a case and an investigation is on.