Woman pedestrian killed on Moghili ghat in Chittoor

A woman pedestrian was fatally struck by a lorry at the accident-prone Moghili ghat section on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway, approximately 30 km from here on Saturday morning. This is the fourth accident on this section of the ghat road within the past month. Notably, just a couple of days ago, two crew members of a lorry lost their lives when it ignited following a collision with another lorry. On September 13, eight persons lost their lives, and 33 sustained injuries when an APSRTC bus was caught between two lorries.

According to the police, the accident occurred as a result of a car while attempting to overtake a lorry crashed into the lorry causing it to topple over onto the road, resulting in a major traffic congestion. The car’s occupants sustained minor injuries An unidentified woman lost her life at the scene of the accident.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Bangarupalem police promptly removed the fallen lorry and restored traffic flow. A case has been filed, and the woman’s body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Palamaner for autopsy.