Woman missing with baby boy, railway police launch search

Published - November 08, 2024 03:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 19-year-old woman of Tuni mandal in Kakinada district, who came to Vijayawada along with her 17-month-old son on November 4, for medical treatment was missing for the last four days.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), who registered a case launched joint probe to trace the mother and the baby boy.

The woman, a native of N. Suravaram village in Kakinada district, boarded Janmabhoomi Express in Tuni railway station on November 4. She told her family members that the baby was sick and was going to a hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the mother and her child came to Vijayawada. But, were missing for the last four days,” said Vijayawada GRP Circle Inspector J.V. Ramana.

“A team of Tuni GRP officials, along with the family members of the woman and the Vijayawada railway police were searching for the missing mother and child,” Mr. Ramana told The Hindu on Friday (November 08).

“Special teams have been constituted to trace the mother and the baby,” the CI said.

