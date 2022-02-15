Woman Maoist surrenders in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

₹1 lakh ex gratia given another surrendered Maoist

A 17-year-old Dalam member of Charla Local Operation Squad of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Tuesday surrendered before the East Godavari police. The girl reportedly joined the Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Division (BK-EGD) in June 2019 and served as Dalam member of a squad led by BK-EGD secretary Azad.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference on Tuesday, East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu aid that the girl holds 303 rifle and was reportedly deployed in the BK-EGD with formal training in Maoists tactics. She reportedly did not participate in any exchange of fire.

“She was vexed with the ideology and the present state of working conditions of the Maoist group. The girl was also attracted towards development activities in her area,” Mr. Babu said.

Ex-gratia

Mr. Babu and ASP G. Krishnakanth and other officials on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh to Podiyam Bhadraiah In 2018, Mr. Bhadraiah quit the Maoists and joined the mainstream. Now, the 24-year-old Guttikoya tribal youth is earning livelihood by farming.