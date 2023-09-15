Woman Maoist nabbed in Sri Satya Sai district

September 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Sri Sathya Sai district police on Friday arrested a woman Maoist identified as Maruvapalle Raji alias Saraswathi at Kothacheruvu in the district.

Superintendent of Police S.V. Madhava Reddy told the media here that Saraswathi is a native of Sunnamvaripalle village of Tanakallu mandal in Kadiri Assembly constituency. She joined the Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) in 1999 after she came under the influence of Maoist leader S.A. Ravoof.

Later, she was elevated to the position of a zonal committee member in the people’s war group (PWG). In 2007, she got married to PWG central committee member Sandeep Deepkal Rao. Till date, Saraswathi remained active in Maoist activities spread over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Acting on a tip-off, she was arrested at Kothacheruvu.