Woman Maoist carrying ₹4 lakh bounty surrenders before Nellore police in Andhra Pradesh

A woman Maoist, who was allegedly involved in several extremists activities reported in the East Godavari division of Andhra Pradesh, has surrendered before the Nellore district police.

A member of CPI (Maoist) Yellavaram Dalam Area Committee, Sri Ramoju Rajeswari alias Devakka alias Lakshmi, was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on her head, said Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao.

As many as 10 cases were pending against the woman hailing from Tadikonda in Guntur district. She had married Ramoju Narendra from Sathyavolu Agraharam, near Kavali, in Nellore district. Her husband had been active in the Radical Students’ League (RSL) and Radical Youth League (RYL). The couple had left their two sons in a hostel in Guntur before plunging into the extremists movement.

Both joined the People’s War Group (PWG) in 1984 and were active in Rajahmundry and in Visakhapatnam districts. Devakka had allegedly provided shelter and arranged for medical treatment to Maoist leaders. The couple were arrested in 1987 for possessing arms and detained in the Rajahmundry Central Prison. They were released from jail when a group of eight IAS officers were abducted by the extremists in November 1987. After her husband’s death in 2018, she had been toying with the idea of quitting the movement.