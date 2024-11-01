GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman lodges complaint against former Minister and PA for ‘taking money after promising job’

Merugu Nagarjuna denies allegations and says he is ready for inquiry

Published - November 01, 2024 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A woman lodged a complaint with the Guntur police against former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and his personal assistant Murali alleging that the Minister took huge amount from her promising a job.

The victim, a native of Vijayawada, alleged that the Minister had assured to give a job and failed to do so. When asked to return the amount, the former Minister’s PA was threatening her of dire consequences, the woman said in a complaint lodged with the Tadepalli police on Friday.

Responding to the allegations, the former Minister denied the allegations and clarified that he has not taken money from any woman on the pretext of providing a job.

At a press conference held on Friday, Mr. Nagarjuna said that he is ready for any inquiry into the allegations levelled by the complainant.

