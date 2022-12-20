Woman ‘locked up and sexually assaulted’ in Vijayawada

December 20, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

She is being treated at GGH, Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly locked up and sexually assaulted by three men for two days at Sanath Nagar under Penamalauru police station limits in Vijayawada. The incident came to light on Monday evening when the woman approached the doctors at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

The woman reportedly told the doctors that she was sexually assaulted by a man and his friends in their room in Sanath Nagar.

“The woman came to GGH at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. She told the doctors that she was sexually assaulted and needs treatment. The patient has a few bruises on the body and is being taken care of,” said GGH superintendent B. Sowbhagyalakshmi told The Hindu.

Upon receiving the information from the GGH officials, the Penamaluru police visited the hospital and took up an investigation based on the victim’s statement. The woman works as domestic help. The prime accused who works at a public toilet complex near Benz Circle allegedly took the woman to his room in Sanath Nagar and allegedly sexually assaulted her for two days along with three other men.

The prime accused is reportedly known to the victim. All the accused are on the run and police have deployed teams to nab them.

