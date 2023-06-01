Woman loan app organiser has links with Pakistani national, suspect Vijayawada police

June 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A loan app organiser, Mohammad Juhi Salim Shaik (28) hailing from the II Town area in Vijayawada, who was arrested by the Surat police recently in connection with the suicide of a woman assistant professor of a university in Gujarat, allegedly sent the money to a Pakistani national, the police have said.

The assistant professor jumped before a running train in Surat on March 16, 2023, allegedly unable to bear the harassment by the loan app organisers.

“During the course of the investigation, the police found that Juhi’s mail ID, social media and bank accounts were connected to one Mian Zulfikar, who reportedly lives in Pakistan. Juhi had allegedly transferred money to Zulfikar in cryptocurrency,” the police said.

About 72 UPI IDs were found in the cellphones of Juhi. According to the transaction details, about ₹47,000 was credited into the account of Juhi by the assistant professor, a part of which Juhi allegedly had sent to Zulfikar, the police said.

The Surat police recently picked up Juhi from her residence at Khadar Centre near Panja Centre in Vijayawada and produced her in a local court before shifting her to Gujarat.

Apart from Juhi, the Surat police had earlier arrested three persons hailing from Bihar in the case. They allegedly harassed the woman assistant professor by threatening her to upload her morphed photographs on social media if she failed to pay the money that was demanded.

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that the West Zone police had assisted the Gujarat police in the case.

“We have not investigated the case further as the Surat police are probing it. No case has been registered in Vijayawada,” said a police officer of the NTR district Police Commissionerate.

However, the Special Branch and the Intelligence officials were shocked as the investigation suggest that 28-year-old Juhi, a housewife, had links with a Pakistani national.

