Woman ‘kills’ mother for property

In a chilling incident, a 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother at Nagarampalem with an eye on her property here recently, which has a striking similarity with the one in Hyderabad in which a girl allegedly killed her mother for reportedly objecting to her ways.

According to the police, Mannam Bhargavi (28) along with her husband, Ramesh and their employer Sivaram, the owner of a hotel at Atchampet, reached the house of Alapati Lakshmi (45) at Mudu Bommalu centre on the intervening night of October 10.

Even as they were having a conversation, Bhargavi grabbed her mother and pinned her down, and Ramesh and Sivaram strangled her with her sari.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s cousin, Alapati Lakshmaiah, the Nagarampalem police registered a case.

‘Clinching evidence’

During the investigation, the trio confessed that they had killed the woman eyeing a property of 17 cents at Kunchanapalli near Tadepalli and half an acre of farmland in the same village. The woman and her mother were having disputes over the property, and the latter sought time to settle the issue.

“Apart from technical evidence such as call data, we collected clinching evidence as the accused had mortgaged the gold chain of Lakshmi at a bank at Atchampet,’’ said Nagarampalem Station House Officer Venkat Reddy.

“We are also probing the role of Sivaram, who we suspect was having an affair with Bhargavi. It is surprising that Bhargavi chose to kill her mother knowing fully well that she is the sole heir,” Mr. Venkat Reddy added.

Lakshmi was living alone in her house after the death of her husband.