Andhra Pradesh

Woman ‘kills’ husband over harassment

more-in

The man chased his wife with an axe to kill her, police said

A 40-year-old woman Meenaga Lakshmi, axed her husband Mennaga Obulappa (45) on Monday night reportedly fed up with his daily tantrums and his threats of killing her, at their house in Siddalacherla village of Narpala mandal in the district.

Itikalapalli Circle Inspector Thammisetty Madhu said Obulappa was a habitual drunkard and used to harass Lakshmi regularly. Married 20 years ago, they have two girls, but the family reportedly suffered on a daily basis due to Obulappa’s behaviour. On Monday night, Obulappa reportedly came home drunk and picked up an argument with Lakshmi and in a fit of anger reportedly took out an axe and chased her to kill her.

Lakshmi reportedly hid for over an hour and when she came back to the house at around 10 p.m., found Obulappa asleep with the axe by his side. She reportedly took the axe and hit him on the head and fled the scene. Obulappa’s brothers filed a complaint with Narpala police station. The police have launched a search for Lakshmi.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 12:30:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-kills-husband-over-harassment/article29087564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY