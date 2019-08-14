Woman ‘kills’ husband over harassment

A 40-year-old woman Meenaga Lakshmi, axed her husband Mennaga Obulappa (45) on Monday night reportedly fed up with his daily tantrums and his threats of killing her, at their house in Siddalacherla village of Narpala mandal in the district.

Itikalapalli Circle Inspector Thammisetty Madhu said Obulappa was a habitual drunkard and used to harass Lakshmi regularly. Married 20 years ago, they have two girls, but the family reportedly suffered on a daily basis due to Obulappa’s behaviour. On Monday night, Obulappa reportedly came home drunk and picked up an argument with Lakshmi and in a fit of anger reportedly took out an axe and chased her to kill her.

Lakshmi reportedly hid for over an hour and when she came back to the house at around 10 p.m., found Obulappa asleep with the axe by his side. She reportedly took the axe and hit him on the head and fled the scene. Obulappa’s brothers filed a complaint with Narpala police station. The police have launched a search for Lakshmi.