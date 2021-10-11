Woman kills her two children as family questions her live-in relationship

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:

11 October 2021 12:23 IST

The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

A 28-year-old beautician reportedly killed her two children on Sunday night after her family questioned her living-in relationship with a man at Anand Nagar in Rajamahendravaram city, in East Godavari district.

P. Lakshmi Anusha has resorted to the extreme step of killing her two children – P. Chinmayi (8) and Mohit Sri Sai (6) – following an argument with her family members over her extramarital relationship with a man.

“Anusha allegedly hanged her two children and later put them on the bed in her house on Sunday night. She had also attempted to end her life but her family members prevented the suicide bid,” III Town CI G. Madhubabu said.

Advertising

Advertising

Anusha runs a beauty parlour in her house in Rajamahendravaram city and small-scale finance business. Five years ago, Anusha’s husband had passed away. Last year, she had married another man who lives in West Godavari district.

Last week, Anusha has also beaten her mother, M. Kanaka Durga, for questioning her living in a relationship.

CI Madhubabu has said that the bodies of the two children were sent to Government Hospital, Rajamahendravaram for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.