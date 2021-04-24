Woman killed son before ending her life, say police

A preliminary investigation into the death of a woman and her four-year-old son at Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam suggests the woman first killed her son before ending her life, apparently over financial issues, police said here on Friday.

Y. Saritha (33) and her son Chetan (4) were found dead in their house under suspicious circumstances at Marikavalasa under PM Palem police station limits on Thursday evening.

According to PM Palem Inspector Ravi Kumar, Saritha, hailing from Sompeta in Srikakulam district, shifted to the city in 2015. Her husband Ravi ran a restaurant business but was mired in losses. Saritha, who had also taken some loans, was struggling to repay the money. Depressed over her financial condition, Saritha decided to take the extreme step, police said.

The bodies of the woman and her son were discovered by her elder son Shashank (10), who then called his father who was at work. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. A further investigation is on.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts or depression are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.