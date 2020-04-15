Woman killed, infant, four others hurt in accident

A 32-year-old woman was killed on the spot, while her two-month-old child and four others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned near Ontillu village of Piler mandal on Wednesday.
According to the police, Anjali, who was sick, and her child, along with relatives from Kunatala village of Lakkireddipalle mandal of Kadapa district, was her way to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati, when the accident occurred.
The area police rushed to the spot on information from the locals, and shifted the injured to the Piler hospital. As the condition of the infant was worrisome, it was shifted to SVRR Hospital. A case was registered.
