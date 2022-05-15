Woman killed in bison attack in Eluru district

Two others injured in the incident in Agency area

A woman, K. Ramayamma (60), died on the spot and two others suffered injuries when a gaur (bison) attacked them in the forests at LND Peta village in Eluru district.

The injured, P. Bhavani and Kovadaiah, were admitted to Jangareddygudem Government Hospital, said Eluru District Forest Officer (DFO) Yesoda Bai R.

“The incident occurred when the villagers were working in the cashew orchards in the Agency area on Saturday. Forest officials rushed to the spot and observed that a flock of Indian gaurs were moving in the forests,” the DFO said.