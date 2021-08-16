Woman ‘killed’ by ‘jilted friend’ in Guntur

GUNTUR

16 August 2021 00:26 IST

CM expresses shock, announces ₹10 lakh aid

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her jilted friend in the city on Sunday morning sending shock waves across the district.

The incident happened at Paramayakunta. Police said that the victim, Ramya, came to her grandmother’s house and reportedly met a man. Both had an altercation, and in a fit of rage, the man stabbed Ramya multiple times. The woman, who collapsed in a pool of blood, was rushed to GGH where she succumbed to the injuries.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and ordered an investigation. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the accused would be arrested soon and announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

Home Minister M. Sucharita rushed to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez said that the investigation is on.