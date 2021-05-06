Woman killed by elephants

VIZIANAGARAM

06 May 2021 22:31 IST

A woman was killed by wild elephants moving between Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Patakallikota village of Komarada mandal of Vizianagaram district in early hours of Thursday.

Allada Appamma, 40, went to the nearby fields to collect vegetables when the jumbos chased and killed her. With multiple injuries she died on the spot.

The CPI(M) had demanded that the government announce compensation immediately to her family.

