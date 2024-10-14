Woman killed, 12 passengers injured after APSRTC overturns near Pothunuru

A passenger, Vimala Bai, died and twelve others suffered injuries in a road accident in Chintalapudi mandal in Eluru district on Monday (October 14, 2024) morning.

The mishap occurred when an APSRTC bus coming from Hyderabad to Eluru overturned near Pothunuru village in Eluru district in the early hours, the police said.

The accident occurred while the bus driver was negotiating a curve. The injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of the victims is stated to be stable.

“We suspect that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. The deceased, Vimala Bai, was a native of Eluru Town,” the Chintalapudi police said.