ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kidnaps infant from Guntur government hospital; case booked

October 04, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following a complaint, the Kothapet police registered a case and are trying to identify the woman, who was seen in the CCTV footage, while taking the baby.

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified woman had kidnapped a female baby from the bed in Maternity Ward, in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), on October 3.

Following a complaint, the Kothapet police registered a case and are trying to identify the woman, who was seen in the CCTV footage, while taking the baby.

The mother, Roshini, delivered the baby on September 26, and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. The woman picked up the baby wrapped her in clothes and walked away from the hospital, which was recorded in the CCTV said, the hospital authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police formed special teams to identity the woman, and are verifying the footages in the bus and railway stations. “We are enquiring with the auto drivers at the GGH and other junctions,” a police officer said on October 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US