Woman kidnaps infant from Guntur government hospital; case booked

October 04, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

An unidentified woman had kidnapped a female baby from the bed in Maternity Ward, in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), on October 3.

Following a complaint, the Kothapet police registered a case and are trying to identify the woman, who was seen in the CCTV footage, while taking the baby.

The mother, Roshini, delivered the baby on September 26, and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. The woman picked up the baby wrapped her in clothes and walked away from the hospital, which was recorded in the CCTV said, the hospital authorities.

Police formed special teams to identity the woman, and are verifying the footages in the bus and railway stations. “We are enquiring with the auto drivers at the GGH and other junctions,” a police officer said on October 4.

