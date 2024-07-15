GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman kidnapped baby boy to use him for begging, says Krishna SP

The infant kidnapped from Government Hospital at Machilipatnam on July 14 was rescued within four hours of receiving police complaint

Published - July 15, 2024 11:41 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi presenting commendation certificates to the police personnel for solving the kidnap case, in Machilipatnam on Monday.

Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi presenting commendation certificates to the police personnel for solving the kidnap case, in Machilipatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The woman who kidnapped an infant from the Government Hospital at Machilipatnam on July 14 (Sunday) had plans to seek alms along with the baby, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said.

The police arrested Tammisetti Lakshmi, hailing from English Palem village in Machilipatnam, and rescued the baby boy. “The baby was rescued within four hours of receiving the complaint. The woman picked up the infant from the bed at around 2 a.m. when his mother was asleep in the ward,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem told the media on July 15 (Monday).

Mother of the infant, R. Swaroopa Rani hails from Srikakulam village in Ghantasala mandal of Krishna district. She gave birth to a baby boy in the Government Hospital.

“The accused had plans to seek alms, carrying the infant. CCTV footage showed her entering the hospital and kidnapping the infant,” said Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sk. Abdul Subhan, who investigated the case. “The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” the DSP said.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem presented commendation certificates to Machilipatnam Rural CI Someswara Rao, Bandar Taluka SI Veera Prasad, head constables Md. Arif Basha and K.V. Srinivas Rao for solving the case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime / kidnapping

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.