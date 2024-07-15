Woman kidnapped baby boy to use him for begging, says Krishna SP

The woman who kidnapped an infant from the Government Hospital at Machilipatnam on July 14 (Sunday) had plans to seek alms along with the baby, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said.

The police arrested Tammisetti Lakshmi, hailing from English Palem village in Machilipatnam, and rescued the baby boy. “The baby was rescued within four hours of receiving the complaint. The woman picked up the infant from the bed at around 2 a.m. when his mother was asleep in the ward,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem told the media on July 15 (Monday).

Mother of the infant, R. Swaroopa Rani hails from Srikakulam village in Ghantasala mandal of Krishna district. She gave birth to a baby boy in the Government Hospital.

“The accused had plans to seek alms, carrying the infant. CCTV footage showed her entering the hospital and kidnapping the infant,” said Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sk. Abdul Subhan, who investigated the case. “The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” the DSP said.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem presented commendation certificates to Machilipatnam Rural CI Someswara Rao, Bandar Taluka SI Veera Prasad, head constables Md. Arif Basha and K.V. Srinivas Rao for solving the case.