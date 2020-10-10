Woman jumps into Krishna river

A woman reportedly jumped into the Krishna river from Prakasam Barrage in the city on Saturday afternoon. Police and NDRF teams immediately launched a search operation to trace the woman.

Pedestrians on the barrage road reported that the woman in her thirties jumped into the river and was washed along downstream. Police found that the woman came to the barrage by city bus from Autonagar.

She is yet to be identified and search operation is on. Heavy discharge from the barrage due to continuous inflows made the search operation tough for the rescue teams.