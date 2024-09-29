Woman jumps into canal with two children in Vijayawada, one child dies

A woman T. Sudha Rani (24) reportedly jumped into Bandar canal with her two children, Jessy (18 months) and Blessy (4 months) from Skew Bridge, near Benz Circle, here on Sunday.

Locals rescued Blessy, who died while being shifted to the hospital. Police are searching for the mother and other child in the canal. The Patamata police registered a case.

The reason for their taking the extreme step is not yet known. Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.