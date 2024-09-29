GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman jumps into canal with two children in Vijayawada, one child dies

Published - September 29, 2024 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Staff Reporter

A woman T. Sudha Rani (24) reportedly jumped into Bandar canal with her two children, Jessy (18 months) and Blessy (4 months) from Skew Bridge, near Benz Circle, here on Sunday.

Locals rescued Blessy, who died while being shifted to the hospital. Police are searching for the mother and other child in the canal. The Patamata police registered a case.

The reason for their taking the extreme step is not yet known. Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.

Published - September 29, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.