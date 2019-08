A woman was injured when firecrackers being made in her house at Krishna Nagar in Tadepalli, just few kilometres away from the camp office and residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Station House Officer of Tadepalli Ankamma Rao said that the woman was identified as Pinky and sent to Government General Hospital, Guntur. The police said that action would be taken against the house- owner.