Woman injured in ‘acid attack’ in Gajuwaka

A young married woman was injured in an acid attack in Gajuwaka on Wednesday night.

The woman reportedly suffered 35-40% burns in the attack.

Though the victim hails from Gajuwaka, she resides in Hyderabad with her husband who works in a jewellery shop.

The police said the woman got married about two years ago.

Differences cropped up between the couple with the husband suspecting that she was having an extra-marital affair with her acquaintance in Visakhapatnam. To sort out the issue across the table, her husband’s sister asked the woman to come to Visakhapatnam, and said that she would also call her acquaintance for a meeting.

Accordingly, the woman arrived in the city and the trio met at a place in Gajuwaka.

Even as they were talking, the wife of acquaintance reached the place and allegedly poured acid on the woman.

The names of the victim’s male friend and his wife were not yet known.

Police were on the lookout for both of them. Investigation is on.

