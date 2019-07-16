Andhra Pradesh

Woman hurt in bear attack

more-in

Health workers rescue her

A woman was injured when she was attacked by a bear on Monday when she ventured into Kakulakonda forest in the vicinity of the Gogarbham dam.

Vijayalakshmi, a native of Nagarkurnool, is believed to have come to the town last week after developing differences with her family members. During her stay at the town, she made frantic efforts to sort out the issues with her family but was dejected when she did not receive any response.

According to information, she ran for her life when the bear tried to chase her after inflicting nail bites on her.

On hearing her cries, the health workers, who were working in the vicinity, came to her rescue and rushed her to the TTD-run Aswini hospital from where she was shifted to SVIMS super speciality hospital at Tirupati for better treatment.

TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy visited Vijayalakshmi at the hospital and assured her of all help.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2019 12:18:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-hurt-in-bear-attack/article28453824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY