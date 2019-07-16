Woman hurt in bear attack

A woman was injured when she was attacked by a bear on Monday when she ventured into Kakulakonda forest in the vicinity of the Gogarbham dam.

Vijayalakshmi, a native of Nagarkurnool, is believed to have come to the town last week after developing differences with her family members. During her stay at the town, she made frantic efforts to sort out the issues with her family but was dejected when she did not receive any response.

According to information, she ran for her life when the bear tried to chase her after inflicting nail bites on her.

On hearing her cries, the health workers, who were working in the vicinity, came to her rescue and rushed her to the TTD-run Aswini hospital from where she was shifted to SVIMS super speciality hospital at Tirupati for better treatment.

TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy visited Vijayalakshmi at the hospital and assured her of all help.