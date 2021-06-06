Woman homeguard attempts suicide

KURNOOL

06 June 2021 23:19 IST

A woman homeguard attempted suicide by consuming hand sanitiser at Adoni on Sunday alleging harassment from the III Town circle inspector.

After she sent a video recorded before her suicide attempt over social media, people rushed to her and saved her.

The woman, identified as Rama Krishnamma, alleged that circle inspector Naresh had been harassing her ever since she reported for duty at Adoni. She was transferred from Yammiganur to Adoni recently. The CI Naresh told mediapersons that he just told her not to report at the police station and go back to Yammiganur from where she had come as he had requested for a male homeguard to be posted for night duties to check thefts. He clarified that he had not harassed her in any manner.

