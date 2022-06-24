Woman, her two children found dead

Police suspect suicide pact

Police suspect suicide pact

VIJAYAWADA

Three persons of a family allegedly died in a suicide pact in Krishna Lanka here on Friday.

The victims were identified as Chalamalasetri Chandana Lakshmi (28) and her children Naga Manikanta (8) and Jaya Harsha (7).

Police suspect that the mother might have consumed pesticide after administering the same to her two children in her house in Balaji Nagar under Krishna Lanka police limits.

Lakshmi’s husband Gopala Krishna, a lorry driver, with the help of neighbours broke open the doors and found the trio dead, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B. Ravi Kiran.

A suicide note purportedly written by Lakshmi stated that she was not happy with the life.

The bodies were shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post-mortem, the ACP said.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.