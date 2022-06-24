Woman, her two children found dead

Police suspect suicide pact

Police suspect suicide pact

VIJAYAWADA

Three members of a family allegedly died in a suicide pact in Krishna Lanka here on Friday.

The victims were identified as Lakshmi (28) and her children Naga Manikanta (8) and Harsha (7).

Police suspect that the mother might have consumed pesticide after administering the same to her two children in her house in Balaji Nagar under the Krishna Lanka police limits. A suicide note was reportedly found in the house.

Neighbours who broke open the doors found them dead.

Lakshmi’s husband, a lorry driver, was away from home when the incident occurred, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B. Ravi Kiran.

The bodies were shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post-mortem, the ACP said.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.