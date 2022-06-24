Woman, her two children found dead
Police suspect suicide pact
VIJAYAWADA
Three members of a family allegedly died in a suicide pact in Krishna Lanka here on Friday.
The victims were identified as Lakshmi (28) and her children Naga Manikanta (8) and Harsha (7).
Police suspect that the mother might have consumed pesticide after administering the same to her two children in her house in Balaji Nagar under the Krishna Lanka police limits. A suicide note was reportedly found in the house.
Neighbours who broke open the doors found them dead.
Lakshmi’s husband, a lorry driver, was away from home when the incident occurred, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B. Ravi Kiran.
The bodies were shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post-mortem, the ACP said.
Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.