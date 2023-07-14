Woman, her second husband arrested for sexual abuse of her two minor daughters in Eluru

July 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ELURU

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly allowing her second husband to have a sexual relationship with her two minor daughters for a male child, under the Eluru Divisional Police limits in Eluru district.

According to Eluru DSP (Law and Order) E. Srinivasulu, the incident came to light after the couple had an argument reportedly over the sexual abuse of the two minors.

The woman married a man aged 42, after her husband died in 2007. She had two daughters with her first husband and underwent family planning surgery before her second marriage.

Later, when her husband threatened to leave her as she could not conceive, she encouraged him to have a baby with her elder daughter. She was reportedly impregnated by the man and gave birth to a baby girl in 2017. But as the man insisted on having a male child, she gave in to his demand to have a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old younger daughter. Last year, her younger daughter gave birth to a baby boy but the child died later, the DSP said.

A few weeks back, the woman went to her native place in Visakhapatnam following a dispute with her husband, which led to the exposure of the sexual abuse of her two minor daughters by their stepfather.

On Thursday, the younger daughter with the support of her relatives lodged a complaint with the Eluru Disha police against her mother and the stepfather, narrating the sexual abuse.

“A case has been registered against the couple under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. They have been arrested and produced before a local court,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.