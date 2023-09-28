ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, her 4-year-old daughter found dead at home in Vijayawada

September 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, Tagaram Joji Rani (32), who was reportedly in depression, allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter, T. Mary Jessy, and later resorted to suicide at Prasadampadu in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The woman is suspected to have strangulated her daughter with a cable and later slit her throat with a knife at her house at Yadavula Bazar.

When Joji Rani did not open the door, her husband, T. Arun Kumar, along with the neighbours broke open the doors and found them dead, said Patamata Circle Inspector D. Kasi Viswanadh.

“A case has been registered and investigation is on,” the CI said.

Persons having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.

