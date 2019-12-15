Woman helps boyfriend to sexually assault daughter

In a heinous act, a woman reportedly helped her boyfriend to allegedly sexually assault her minor daughter at Paritala village.

The victim's mother (aged about 35 years) reportedly was in a relationship with a 50-year-old lorry driver, T. Rambabu, of Paritala village in Krishna district.

The woman allegedly abetted the crime and Rambabu had been allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl since a year. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s grandmother, the Kanchikacherla police registered a case on Friday, said Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Ramana Murthy.

Sixth class dropout

“A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 376 IPC, has been registered and took the girl’s mother into custody,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

The SP said that instructions had been given to the investigation officers to file chargesheet in a month in the case with all evidences, and take measures to provide protection to the victim as well as the complainant.

“We will ensure that the trial in the case will be completed at the earliest and see that the accused is punished,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu.

Third accused held

Kanchikacherla SI G. Srihari Babu said the third accused in the case Y. Yesamma, who provided shelter to the lorry driver for committing the crime in Paritala village has been arrested.

The girl was sent to Nandigama Government Hospital for medical examination and treatment, the SP said.

SCPCR inquires

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) members V. Gandhi Babu and V.S.V. Krishna Kumar, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijaya Kumar and Kanchikacherla Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) V. Bhagya Renuka on Saturday visited the village and inquired into the case.

Mr. Gandhi Babu and Mr. Krishna Kumar met Paritala Anganwadi Worker V. Tirupatamma and asked the details of the victim’s family. They directed the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department officials to submit a report to the Commission on the case and provide shelter to the minor girl.