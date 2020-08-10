Woman held for posing as retired IAS officer

The Krishna district police on Monday arrested Pemmadi Vijaya Lakshmi, of Mangalagiri in Guntur district, who was allegedly extorting money posing as a retired IAS officer.

The accused, who introduced herself as K. Sujatha Rao, retired IAS officer and Chairman, AP Arogya Committee, allegedly collected money from several persons.

On August 8, Vijaya Lakshmi, came in a car and allegedly demanded ₹3,500 from a private nursing home, located at Hanuman Junction. The staff who grew suspicious took her photo and lodged a complaint with the police, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

The team led by Hanuman Junction CI D.V. Ramana arrested the accused in Vijayawada. During inquiry, it was revealed that Vijaya Lakshmi collected amount on the name of the retired IAS officer in AP and Telangana States.