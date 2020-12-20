Woman hangs two sons, self

A woman allegedly hanged her two sons and then hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Golyam, in Alur Mandal on Saturday.

According to the Alur police, K. Kavitha, 35, allegedly hanged K. Nischal, 11, and K. Venkata Sai, 6, before hanging herself. Kavitha, who was living in a joint family had been reportedly demanding that her husband come away from the family and stay separately. When her husband reportedly did not concede her demand, she allegedly resorted to the extreme step when her husband left for his shop, according to the complaint given by her brother Hanumesh.

