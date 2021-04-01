Woman guard robbed of jewellery, cash on train

In a daylight robbery, a miscreant attacked a woman guard in a goods train, proceeding towards Bitragunta from Vijayawada, and allegedly relieved her of gold ornaments and cash. The incident occurred near Tadepalli railway station in Guntur district. The guard, G. Grace, lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guntur.

The accused allegedly threatened her with a blade, tied her hands in the brake van and committed the offence on March 28, the victim said in her complaint. The accused entered into guard’s cabin through the emergency window when the goods train stopped at Tadepalli railway station around noon.

He allegedly gagged her, tied her hands with the dupatta and took her ear studs, gold chain and ₹3,000 cash, said the police. The police registered a case and took up investigation.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials ordered a departmental inquiry into the robbery. They intensified patrolling at Tadepalli and Krishna Canal Junction stations.