Woman gets lifer for killing mother-in-law in Srikakulam district

Principal and District Sessions Judge G. Gopi on Tuesday sentenced a woman named Sakuntula to life imprisonment for killing her mother-in -law during a domestic fight on August 14, 2017, at SC Street of Kotturu mandal in the district.

According to the prosecution, Sakuntala had attacked her mother-in-law Ammanna during a brawl while the latter was feeding the accused’s daughter Himabindu.

Ammanna died in the hospital due to heavy bleeding.

The court also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs.2000, failing which she would have to undergo two more months of imprisonment.