Andhra Pradesh

Woman gets lifer for killing mother-in-law in Srikakulam district

Principal and District Sessions Judge G. Gopi on Tuesday sentenced a woman named Sakuntula to life imprisonment for killing her mother-in -law during a domestic fight on August 14, 2017, at SC Street of Kotturu mandal in the district.

According to the prosecution, Sakuntala had attacked her mother-in-law Ammanna during a brawl while the latter was feeding the accused’s daughter Himabindu.

Ammanna died in the hospital due to heavy bleeding.

The court also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs.2000, failing which she would have to undergo two more months of imprisonment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
crime, law and justice
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 9:34:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-gets-lifer-for-killing-mother-in-law-in-srikakulam-district/article65830917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY