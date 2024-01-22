ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gets life sentence for murdering stepdaughter in Kakinada

January 22, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

A court on January 22 (Monday) awarded life sentence to a 26-year-old woman for murdering her seven-year-old stepdaughter in Kakinada in November 2019.

According to an official release, the court convicted Soorada Santa Kumari of strangling her stepdaughter S. Deepthi with a scarf to death.

Santa Kumari picked up her stepmother from school and murdered her. Later, she packed the body in a bag and dumped it in Upputeru Canal in Kakinada. The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint with the Kakinada police.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict.

