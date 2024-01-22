GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman gets life sentence for murdering stepdaughter in Kakinada

January 22, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

A court on January 22 (Monday) awarded life sentence to a 26-year-old woman for murdering her seven-year-old stepdaughter in Kakinada in November 2019.

According to an official release, the court convicted Soorada Santa Kumari of strangling her stepdaughter S. Deepthi with a scarf to death.

Santa Kumari picked up her stepmother from school and murdered her. Later, she packed the body in a bag and dumped it in Upputeru Canal in Kakinada. The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint with the Kakinada police.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.