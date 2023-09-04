HamberMenu
Woman gets husband and his girlfriend half-tonsured in Andhra Pradesh

September 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman resorted to public-shaming her husband and his girlfriend, apparently to teach them a lesson for having an extramarital affair.

The incident happened at Utukuru village of Lepakshi mandal in Sri Satya Sai district on September 4 (Monday). The woman had already warned her husband Hussain of ‘dire consequences’ if he continued his extramarital affair.

On September 4 (Monday), the woman got to know that Hussain was his girlfriend in Tilak Nagar. After alerting her parents, she rushed to the spot and caught the two red-handed. With the help of her parents, the woman got the heads of her husband and his girlfriend half-tonsured in full public view and paraded them.

Upon information, the police arrived at the spot and took away the husband and his girlfriend. A case has been registered.

