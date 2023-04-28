Woman ganja peddler among 22 externed from Vijayawada Commissionerate

April 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police cracked the whip against ganja peddlers and consumers in the NTR District Police Commissionerate limits. As many as 22 persons, who were addicted to ganja and other drugs, were externed from the commissionerate.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata issued orders on Thursday externing five criminals, Uppagalla Sri Mahesh alias Nani, Lankapalli Sai Kiran alias Donga Sai, Dhanakota Girish, Md. Kareem and Padda Durga Rao, who were addicted to ganja. The orders will be in force for six months.

For the first time, a woman ganja peddler, Jonnalagadda Saramma alias Sarada of Ajit Singh Nagar, was externed on April 21. The 39-year-old served a jail term for selling the narcotic substance.

“Saramma was involved in 13 cases of selling ganja. She was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” the Ajit Singh Nagar police said.

“We have identified some smugglers who were supplying stocks to Saramma, who had been selling them in small packets. The accused were getting ganja from the Visakhapatnam Agency habitations and targeting youth,” investigation officers said.

PD Act invoked

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner issued orders invoking PD Act against Mallavarapu Vijay Kumar, alias Gemini, and Ravi Mahesh Kumar of Bhramaramba Puram in Krishna Lanka.

The accused were involved in more than 10 cases of ganja peddling and consumption. Despite several warnings, they did not mend their ways, the police said.

“PD Act was invoked after 14 years in the Police Commissionerate against the criminals. More ganja addicts would be externed from the district soon,” Mr. Kanthi Rana warned.

81 cases booked

Police registered about 81 cases against ganja peddlers and consumers in the commissionerate in the last four months, and seized 207 kg of contraband from them. About 192 ganja peddlers have been identified in different places.

“Efforts are being made to identify the criminals smuggling and supplying the contraband and those who are addicted to ganja and other drugs. Stern action would be taken against them,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.