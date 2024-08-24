GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman from Andhra Pradesh falls into underground sewer in Malaysia

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman from Animiganipalle in Kuppam mandal fell into an underground sewer in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur on Friday. She has not been found.

According to her family members in the village, Vijaya Lakshmi, her husband and their son were in Kuala Lumpur as part of her bead business. They were walking along a footpath when the ground beneath them caved in to an underground sewer. Though her husband and son managed to escape, the woman fell in. A video grab of the incident made rounds on social media platforms.

The Kuppam police said Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi frequently travelled to Malaysia and Singapore for her business. The civic authorities of Kuala Lumpur launched immediate rescue efforts, which were under way as of Saturday evening (IST).

The Telugu Desam Party’s Kuppam in-charge and MLC Kancharla Srikanth said the Malaysian authorities were actively engaged in the rescue mission.

He said information on the incident has been communicated to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh. The TDP leader promised all possible assistance to the family during this difficult time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.