Woman from Andhra Pradesh falls into underground sewer in Malaysia

A 45-year-old woman from Animiganipalle in Kuppam mandal fell into an underground sewer in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur on Friday. She has not been found.

According to her family members in the village, Vijaya Lakshmi, her husband and their son were in Kuala Lumpur as part of her bead business. They were walking along a footpath when the ground beneath them caved in to an underground sewer. Though her husband and son managed to escape, the woman fell in. A video grab of the incident made rounds on social media platforms.

The Kuppam police said Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi frequently travelled to Malaysia and Singapore for her business. The civic authorities of Kuala Lumpur launched immediate rescue efforts, which were under way as of Saturday evening (IST).

The Telugu Desam Party’s Kuppam in-charge and MLC Kancharla Srikanth said the Malaysian authorities were actively engaged in the rescue mission.

He said information on the incident has been communicated to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh. The TDP leader promised all possible assistance to the family during this difficult time.