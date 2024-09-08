Woman found murdered in Anantapur district

A 22-year-old unidentified woman was found brutally murdered at an isolated location near Vaddupallli Kaluva village of Atmakur mandal in Anantapur district on Sunday morning.

According to information, some youths rearing the cattle found the woman’s body and informed the police, who swung into action. The woman’s head was found crushed with a boulder. The police shifted the body to the area hospital for post-mortem and took up further investigation. The CLUES team and a dog squad reached the crime spot. The police said that the CCTV footage in the surrounding areas and the missing cases registered in the combined Anantapur district would be verified.