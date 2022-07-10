Woman found murdered at Railway Quarters in city

Her husband found her lying unconscious at home

A housewife, K. Seetha (50), was allegedly murdered by some miscreants in the Railway Quarters at Satyanarayanapuram in the city on Saturday.

Her hands were tied behind her back and the accused might have smothered her to death, said Satyanarayanapuram circle inspector Bala Muralikrishna.

Her husband, Satyanarayana, an SCR employee, who came from duty in the afternoon found her lying unconscious in the house. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The body was sent to Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Investigation is on.