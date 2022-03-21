Woman found murdered at Kadiri

Housemaid noticed the body with multiple injuries

Housemaid noticed the body with multiple injuries

A 35-year-old grocery store owner, identified as Pramila, was found dead in her shop-cum-residence at Kadiri of Anantapur district on Monday morning.

The housemaid, who had come to the shop at 9.30 a.m., opened the door and found Pramila dead.

Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhavya Kishore told The Hindu that the reason behind the murder was not yet known, though they were suspecting a property dispute could be behind it. Multiple injuries were found on her head, caused with some sharp object. Her husband, a real estate dealer, had died of a heart attack last year in January and they had no children. She was the second wife of her husband, who had married her after the first wife’s death, the DSP said.

From the preliminary investigation, the police suspect she was killed between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday. None of the family members had come to the spot and the police were investigating from all possible angles, she added.

While post-mortem was completed, the woman’s parents hailing from Nallamada complained to the police and named some suspects.