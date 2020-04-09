Woman found dead; parents allege foul play

A 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Marripalem under Airport Police Station limits on Wednesday night.

The woman’s parents have accused their son-in-law and his parents of murdering their daughter and trying to pass it off as a case of suicide.

The deceased woman was identified as U. Swaroopa Rani (26), hailing from Komarada mandal in Vizianagaram district. She had married her husband Gowri Prasad in August 2018.

According to a police complaint lodged by the woman’s family, Mr. Gowri Prasad and his family have been harassing Swaroopa mentally and physically demanding additional dowry ever since their wedding.

The woman’s parents also alleged that on the night of April 8, they received a phone call from Prasad’s father who told them that their daughter had attempted suicide and that she was in a critical condition. When they rushed to the city, they found their daughter dead, they said. Police have registered a case and an investigation is on.