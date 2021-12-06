Woman found dead inside well

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a well at an isolated place near Bhairava Vaka near Simhachalam, under Gopalapatnam police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as S. Bhavani (22), a resident of Sontyam village of Anandapuram mandal. It is learnt that Bhavani was working at a shop in Simhachalam.

Police said the woman went missing on Friday. Her family members had lodged a missing person’s complaint at Anandapuram police station on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Bhavani’s body was found in a well near Bhairava Vaka.

Sources said that there were no visible injuries on the woman’s body. However, family members stated in their complaint that they suspected that their daughter was murdered. Police have shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

Gopalapatnam police said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death and said they would investigate the case from all angles.