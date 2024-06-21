ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead in field near Bapatla; police suspect rape, murder

Updated - June 21, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 08:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

A woman’s body was found near the railway tracks at Sitapuram near Epurupalem village under Chirala Rural police station limits in Bapatla district in the early hours of Friday.

Suspecting that the woman was raped before being killed, the Bapatla police have launched a manhunt for the accused, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said, adding that five special teams have been formed in this regard.

The deceased woman was 21 years of age, police said.

“Police are collecting evidence from the scene of the offence. We suspect that it is a rape and murder. We suspect that the crime might have been committed in the early hours when the young woman went out into the fields to answer nature’s call,” Mr. Jindal said.

Govt. announces ex gratia

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the heinous crime, and directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the accused. He also asked Home Minister V. Anitha to visit the deceased woman’s residence and offer her condolences to the family members, who are learnt to be in a state of shock.

Ms. Anitha later visited the woman’s family and assured them of tracking down the accused at the earliest and awarding them stringent punishment. Speaking to the media, the Home Minister said the Chief Minister has announced ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the woman’s family.

