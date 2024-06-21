GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman found dead in field near Bapatla; police suspect rape, murder

Published - June 21, 2024 08:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

A woman’s body was found near the railway tracks at Sitapuram near Epurupalem village under Chirala Rural police station limits in Bapatla district in the early hours of Friday.

Suspecting that the woman was raped before being killed, the Bapatla police have launched a manhunt for the accused, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said, adding that five special teams have been formed in this regard.

The deceased woman was 21 years of age, police said.

“Police are collecting evidence from the scene of the offence. We suspect that it is a rape and murder. We suspect that the crime might have been committed in the early hours when the young woman went out into the fields to answer nature’s call,” Mr. Jindal said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the heinous crime, and directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the accused. He also asked Home Minister V. Anitha to visit the deceased woman’s residence and offer her condolences to the family members, who are learnt to be in a state of shock.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sexual assault & rape / murder / police

