Woman found dead in East Godavari

A 21-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan hook at her residence under Razole police station limits in East Godavari district on Monday night.

Referring to a statement by the victim’s mother, Razole Sub-Inspector S. Sankar said that the woman, V. Bhanu (21), has reportedly ended her life as she was unable to cope with the prolonged illness. In 2017, the victim had married her relative and blessed with a baby boy last year.

The police shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those suffering from suicidal tendencies can dial the police at 9502947778 (Disha police wing).